Short Interest in Soleno Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SLNO) Increases By 82.5%

Soleno Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SLNO) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 53,300 shares, an increase of 82.5% from the November 28th total of 29,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 145,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

SLNO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Laidlaw initiated coverage on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Soleno Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

In other Soleno Therapeutics news, Director Andrew Sinclair acquired 2,300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.53 per share, for a total transaction of $3,519,000.00. Also, major shareholder Vivo Ventures V, Llc sold 34,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total transaction of $55,125.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 525,927 shares of company stock worth $800,327. 26.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 86.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 33,319 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 14.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 243,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 30,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 10.9% during the third quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 297,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 29,132 shares in the last quarter. 32.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SLNO opened at $2.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 2.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.99. Soleno Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $5.07.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02).

About Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is diazoxide choline controlled-release, a tablet that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Capnia, Inc and changed its name to Soleno Therapeutics, Inc in May 2017.

