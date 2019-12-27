Short Interest in South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) Grows By 34.1%

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 46,800 shares, a growth of 34.1% from the November 28th total of 34,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine raised South Plains Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NASDAQ SPFI opened at $21.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. South Plains Financial has a 1-year low of $15.82 and a 1-year high of $21.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.43.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. South Plains Financial had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $40.68 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of South Plains Financial in the second quarter worth $330,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in South Plains Financial in the second quarter valued at about $858,000. Context BH Capital Management LP purchased a new position in South Plains Financial in the second quarter valued at about $350,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of South Plains Financial during the second quarter worth about $3,168,000. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of South Plains Financial during the second quarter worth about $3,491,000. 20.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

