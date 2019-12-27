Short Interest in Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (NASDAQ:SONA) Increases By 95.6%

Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (NASDAQ:SONA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 128,900 shares, an increase of 95.6% from the November 28th total of 65,900 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 59,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

In related news, Chairman Georgia S. Derrico bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.04 per share, for a total transaction of $70,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 15,535 shares of company stock worth $158,057. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia in the second quarter worth about $26,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 5.9% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 38,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 9.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

SONA has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th.

NASDAQ SONA opened at $16.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $400.93 million, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.10 and its 200-day moving average is $15.37. Southern National Banc. of Virginia has a 12-month low of $12.87 and a 12-month high of $16.85.

Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $23.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.80 million. Southern National Banc. of Virginia had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 9.71%. Equities analysts expect that Southern National Banc. of Virginia will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

About Southern National Banc. of Virginia

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to middle market corporate clients and retail clients in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

