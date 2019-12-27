Short Interest in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Decreases By 19.2%

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 315,600 shares, a decline of 19.2% from the November 28th total of 390,500 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 95,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SMP. Stephens started coverage on Standard Motor Products in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

In related news, CEO Eric Sills sold 1,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total transaction of $66,691.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,394,470.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John P. Gethin sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $103,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,716.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,301 shares of company stock valued at $3,310,930. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMP. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,061,974 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $138,829,000 after purchasing an additional 22,635 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 608,988 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,612,000 after buying an additional 6,604 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 12.1% during the second quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 459,940 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $20,854,000 after buying an additional 49,800 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 15.5% during the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 425,148 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $20,641,000 after buying an additional 56,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 6.5% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 377,161 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,311,000 after buying an additional 23,075 shares in the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SMP stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.40. 52,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.69. Standard Motor Products has a 1-year low of $42.03 and a 1-year high of $55.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.00.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.10. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $307.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Standard Motor Products will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.08%.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The company operates in two segments, Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment offers electronic ignition control modules, new and remanufactured fuel injectors, ignition wires, coils, switches, relays, EGR valves, distributor caps and rotors, sensors, electronic throttle bodies, keyless entry transmitters, safety-related components, and other engine management components.

