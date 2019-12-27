Short Interest in Superior Drilling Products Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) Increases By 26.3%

Superior Drilling Products Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 75,000 shares, an increase of 26.3% from the November 28th total of 59,400 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 27,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Superior Drilling Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Roth Capital set a $1.00 target price on shares of Superior Drilling Products and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Superior Drilling Products in the second quarter worth $670,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Superior Drilling Products by 24.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 504,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 99,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Research & Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Superior Drilling Products by 67.8% in the third quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 295,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 119,356 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SDPI opened at $0.87 on Friday. Superior Drilling Products has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $2.20.

Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 million.

Superior Drilling Products Company Profile

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and refurbishes polycrystalline diamond compact drill bits for an oil field services company.

