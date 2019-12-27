Short Interest in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) Grows By 27.1%

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a growth of 27.1% from the November 28th total of 833,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 186,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SYKE. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,189,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,661,000 after purchasing an additional 27,689 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the second quarter worth approximately $623,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 125.4% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 167,316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after acquiring an additional 93,100 shares during the last quarter. BBT Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,507,000. Institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Sykes Enterprises stock opened at $36.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.85. Sykes Enterprises has a one year low of $23.24 and a one year high of $38.24.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.09. Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $397.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Sykes Enterprises will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SYKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

Sykes Enterprises Company Profile

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. Its customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as providing health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

