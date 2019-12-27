Short Interest in Synthorx Inc (NASDAQ:THOR) Decreases By 62.4%

Synthorx Inc (NASDAQ:THOR) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 364,500 shares, a drop of 62.4% from the November 28th total of 969,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 283,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of analysts have recently commented on THOR shares. Leerink Swann cut Synthorx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Svb Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Synthorx in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Synthorx in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. ValuEngine raised Synthorx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synthorx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

Shares of Synthorx stock opened at $71.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.79. Synthorx has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $71.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.49.

Synthorx (NASDAQ:THOR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.12. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synthorx will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Synthorx by 156.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,056 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 7,356 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Synthorx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $174,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Synthorx by 31.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,909 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synthorx in the second quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, Athanor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Synthorx during the second quarter worth approximately $290,000. 66.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synthorx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cytokine Synthorin programs for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is THOR-707, a variant of recombinant human IL-2 that is in the development in various solid tumor types as a single agent and in combination with an immune checkpoint inhibitor.

