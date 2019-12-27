Short Interest in Tecogen Inc. (NASDAQ:TGEN) Drops By 20.5%

Tecogen Inc. (NASDAQ:TGEN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 73,500 shares, a drop of 20.5% from the November 28th total of 92,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Tecogen by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,371 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 7,222 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tecogen by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 607,382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 20,652 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tecogen by 3.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 437,659 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 13,440 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Tecogen during the second quarter worth $2,030,000. 16.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tecogen stock opened at $2.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Tecogen has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $4.20. The company has a market cap of $55.40 million, a PE ratio of -55.50 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.80.

Tecogen (NASDAQ:TGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The construction company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Tecogen had a negative return on equity of 4.58% and a negative net margin of 25.26%. The business had revenue of $8.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 million. Research analysts forecast that Tecogen will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tecogen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.17.

Tecogen Inc designs, manufactures, and sells industrial and commercial cogeneration systems that produce combinations of electricity, hot water, and air conditioning in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Products and Services and Energy Production. The company offers InVerde e+, a cogeneration product that provides electricity and hot water; TECOGEN cogeneration systems for producing hot water; TECOCHILL air-conditioning and refrigeration chillers; and water heaters under the Ilios brand name, as well as emissions control technology under Ultera brand name.

