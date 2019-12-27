Short Interest in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Increases By 21.3%

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,230,000 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the November 28th total of 5,960,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE TXT traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.36. The stock had a trading volume of 963,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,873,807. Textron has a twelve month low of $42.30 and a twelve month high of $58.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.93. The firm has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.10. Textron had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Textron will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. Textron’s payout ratio is 2.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TXT shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Textron from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Textron from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Textron from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Textron from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Textron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.30.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXT. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Textron by 2.4% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Textron by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 4.4% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,802 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 23.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Textron by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 884 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. 84.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

