Short Interest in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ:TNXP) Grows By 89.2%

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ:TNXP) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 309,300 shares, a growth of 89.2% from the November 28th total of 163,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 620.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 65,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 56,516 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. 8.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tonix Pharmaceuticals alerts:

TNXP opened at $1.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $42.00.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($5.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.35) by ($1.34). Research analysts anticipate that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -15.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TNXP shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $1.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing pharmaceutical products to treat serious neuropsychiatric conditions and biological products to improve biodefense. Its lead product candidate is Tonmyar (TNX-102 SL), a proprietary low-dose cyclobenzaprine and sublingual tablet as a bedtime administration, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and Fibromyalgia; and Phase II development for the treatment of agitation in Alzheimer's disease.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.