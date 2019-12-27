Short Interest in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Expands By 61.6%

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,380,000 shares, a growth of 61.6% from the November 28th total of 2,710,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TD shares. Scotiabank set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, August 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.08.

TD stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.08. 27,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,146,937. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $101.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.88. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $48.60 and a 1-year high of $59.55.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $10.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a $0.5605 dividend. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 44.53%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 30,845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 8.6% during the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 16.1% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 1,561 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 47.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

