Short Interest in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Expands By 27.8%

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,900,000 shares, an increase of 27.8% from the November 28th total of 2,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 410,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.1 days. Currently, 7.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TSE shares. Tudor Pickering downgraded Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup cut shares of Trinseo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Trinseo from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trinseo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays set a $40.00 target price on Trinseo and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.40.

Trinseo stock opened at $37.35 on Friday. Trinseo has a 52-week low of $27.36 and a 52-week high of $52.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.43 and its 200 day moving average is $39.14. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.92.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $922.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Trinseo had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 2.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trinseo will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.07%.

In other Trinseo news, Director Christopher D. Pappas sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $301,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 218,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,221,955.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Angelo N. Chaclas sold 1,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total value of $57,028.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $792,998.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Trinseo by 7.4% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 7,757,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $325,832,000 after buying an additional 536,746 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,212,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,066,000 after acquiring an additional 317,271 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 124.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,199,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,771,000 after acquiring an additional 663,792 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,147,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,195,000 after acquiring an additional 75,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trinseo during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,805,000. 95.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

