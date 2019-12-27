Short Interest in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Increases By 22.5%

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,840,000 shares, a growth of 22.5% from the November 28th total of 3,950,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Several analysts have commented on TSN shares. ValuEngine raised Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Stephens set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective (up previously from $83.00) on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Tyson Foods in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.83.

Shares of TSN stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.38. 53,944 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,309,728. The firm has a market cap of $33.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.98. Tyson Foods has a 1-year low of $50.80 and a 1-year high of $94.11.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $10.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyson Foods news, EVP Mary Oleksiuk sold 28,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total value of $2,617,388.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen R. Stouffer sold 15,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total value of $1,417,585.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,145 shares of company stock valued at $4,038,543 in the last quarter. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 53.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 1,571.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 143.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 433.1% during the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 144.9% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.81% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

