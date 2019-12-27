Short Interest in U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) Decreases By 22.2%

U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 61,700 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the November 28th total of 79,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

U.S. Auto Parts Network stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.12. 72,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,397. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. U.S. Auto Parts Network has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $2.60. The company has a market cap of $76.24 million, a P/E ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.58.

U.S. Auto Parts Network (NASDAQ:PRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). U.S. Auto Parts Network had a negative return on equity of 29.60% and a negative net margin of 3.88%. The firm had revenue of $69.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.38 million. On average, analysts expect that U.S. Auto Parts Network will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PRTS shares. ValuEngine cut U.S. Auto Parts Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered U.S. Auto Parts Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

In other U.S. Auto Parts Network news, Director Sol Khazani bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.21 per share, for a total transaction of $44,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,492.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 25,950 shares of company stock valued at $56,226 in the last three months. Insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRTS. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Auto Parts Network during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,474,875 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after purchasing an additional 106,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 505,708 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 246,480 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,254,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 76,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 61,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 18,375 shares in the last quarter. 27.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Auto Parts Network Company Profile

U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

