Short Interest in UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) Grows By 55.8%

UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 229,400 shares, a growth of 55.8% from the November 28th total of 147,200 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UniFirst in a report on Saturday, October 26th. ValuEngine downgraded UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.

Get UniFirst alerts:

NYSE:UNF traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $204.05. The company had a trading volume of 650 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,384. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $207.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.24. UniFirst has a one year low of $132.38 and a one year high of $214.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 0.71.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The textile maker reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $479.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.41 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UniFirst will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. UniFirst’s payout ratio is presently 11.74%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in UniFirst during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UniFirst during the second quarter worth $39,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of UniFirst during the second quarter worth $56,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in UniFirst by 17.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in UniFirst in the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.