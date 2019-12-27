Short Interest in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) Expands By 27.2%

Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 102,300 shares, an increase of 27.2% from the November 28th total of 80,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UTL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unitil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Unitil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

NYSE:UTL opened at $61.22 on Friday. Unitil has a fifty-two week low of $47.05 and a fifty-two week high of $64.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $917.66 million, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.03.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $85.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.00 million. Unitil had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 9.27%. Research analysts forecast that Unitil will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Unitil’s payout ratio is 66.37%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in Unitil by 1.5% during the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 13,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Unitil by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Unitil by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unitil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Unitil by 5.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.18% of the company’s stock.

Unitil Company Profile

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire, portions of southern Maine to the Lewiston-Auburn area, and in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

