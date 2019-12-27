Short Interest in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Expands By 119.6%

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 162,100 shares, a growth of 119.6% from the November 28th total of 73,800 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcclain Value Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mcclain Value Management LLC now owns 283,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 30,400 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Universal Technical Institute in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 529,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 11,280 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Universal Technical Institute by 23.5% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 22,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Universal Technical Institute by 40.8% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. 62.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UTI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.38.

NYSE:UTI opened at $7.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Universal Technical Institute has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $8.00. The company has a market cap of $183.54 million, a PE ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.97.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

