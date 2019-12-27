Short Interest in Vaccinex Inc (NASDAQ:VCNX) Grows By 23.7%

Vaccinex Inc (NASDAQ:VCNX) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 85,100 shares, an increase of 23.7% from the November 28th total of 68,800 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.3 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vaccinex stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vaccinex Inc (NASDAQ:VCNX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.14% of Vaccinex at the end of the most recent quarter. 10.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VCNX. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vaccinex in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vaccinex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

Shares of Vaccinex stock opened at $5.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.52. Vaccinex has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $8.49.

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter. Vaccinex had a negative return on equity of 585.69% and a negative net margin of 4,740.03%. On average, research analysts forecast that Vaccinex will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vaccinex Company Profile

Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is pepinemab that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), osteosarcoma, melanoma, and Huntington's disease.

