Short Interest in Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) Declines By 17.2%

Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 22,720,000 shares, a decrease of 17.2% from the November 28th total of 27,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE VALE traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.25. The stock had a trading volume of 408,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,835,486. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.26 and a 200-day moving average of $12.20. The firm has a market cap of $68.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Vale has a fifty-two week low of $10.20 and a fifty-two week high of $15.45.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.62 billion. Vale had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 20.52%. On average, equities analysts predict that Vale will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vale by 62.5% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vale in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vale in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vale during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VALE shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.65 target price on shares of Vale in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Macquarie raised shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Scotiabank upgraded Vale from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $17.50 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Clarkson Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Vale in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.96.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services; and provides related logistic services.

