Short Interest in VEON Ltd (NASDAQ:VEON) Decreases By 58.0%

VEON Ltd (NASDAQ:VEON) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, a decline of 58.0% from the November 28th total of 3,120,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VEON. Zacks Investment Research raised VEON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub upgraded VEON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine downgraded VEON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Sberbank CIB lowered VEON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.19.

Get VEON alerts:

VEON stock opened at $2.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.22, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.60. VEON has a 52 week low of $2.07 and a 52 week high of $3.28.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter. VEON had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 10.31%. Research analysts expect that VEON will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VEON. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in VEON during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in VEON during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in VEON during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in VEON by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,788 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 6,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of VEON during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.77% of the company’s stock.

About VEON

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of mobile and fixed-line technologies. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless Internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

Featured Article: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for VEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.