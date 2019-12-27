Short Interest in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Expands By 18.6%

Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, a growth of 18.6% from the November 28th total of 1,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 625,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages have commented on VRSN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Verisign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verisign presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.00.

NASDAQ VRSN opened at $193.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.27. Verisign has a 52 week low of $142.29 and a 52 week high of $221.78. The stock has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.78 and a beta of 1.03.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $308.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.34 million. Verisign had a net margin of 52.60% and a negative return on equity of 44.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verisign will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.57, for a total transaction of $56,218.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Verisign during the third quarter valued at about $4,800,000. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Verisign by 11.3% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 648,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $122,353,000 after purchasing an additional 65,745 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Verisign by 69.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 206,080 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,873,000 after purchasing an additional 84,385 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verisign by 865.9% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 41,281 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,787,000 after purchasing an additional 37,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in Verisign by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 122,287 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,067,000 after purchasing an additional 5,486 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Verisign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

