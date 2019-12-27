Short Interest in Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRCA) Grows By 32.4%

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRCA) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 641,900 shares, a growth of 32.4% from the November 28th total of 484,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.5 days. Currently, 5.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.

In other Verrica Pharmaceuticals news, Director Paul B. Manning acquired 20,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.08 per share, with a total value of $314,960.88. 40.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRCA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 35.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 659.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 19,558 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 48.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 12,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 101,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 16,009 shares during the period. 35.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VRCA opened at $16.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.48. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $6.84 and a 52 week high of $18.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.14 million, a PE ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 4.12.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage medical dermatology company, develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company's lead product candidate include VP-102 that is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and completed phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Genital warts.

