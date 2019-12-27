Short Interest in Vince Holding Corp (NYSE:VNCE) Rises By 59.6%

Vince Holding Corp (NYSE:VNCE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 145,200 shares, a growth of 59.6% from the November 28th total of 91,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 5.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, CEO Brendan Hoffman bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.54 per share, with a total value of $370,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 295,711 shares in the company, valued at $5,482,481.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNCE. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vince by 315.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 173,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 131,549 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Vince by 13.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 11,916 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vince by 55.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,482 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 26,536 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Vince by 270.0% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 37,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vince by 11.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 3,616 shares in the last quarter. 9.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Vince from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of VNCE stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.09. 1,476 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,300. Vince has a twelve month low of $8.63 and a twelve month high of $27.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.78. The firm has a market cap of $225.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.82 and a beta of 1.83.

Vince (NYSE:VNCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The textile maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. Vince had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $86.40 million during the quarter.

About Vince

Vince Holding Corp. designs, merchandises, and sells luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct-To-Consumer. It offers a range of women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede leggings and jackets, dresses, skirts, denims, pants, T-shirts, handbags, footwear, and outerwear; and men's products comprising T-shirts, knit and woven tops, sweaters, denim, pants, blazers, footwear, and outerwear under the Vince brand.

