Short Interest in Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) Expands By 25.1%

Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,640,000 shares, a growth of 25.1% from the November 28th total of 2,910,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 376,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.7 days. Currently, 15.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ VYGR opened at $14.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.80. Voyager Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.76 and a fifty-two week high of $28.79. The company has a market cap of $553.27 million, a P/E ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 2.48.

Get Voyager Therapeutics alerts:

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $20.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.32% and a negative net margin of 72.64%. On average, research analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 244.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.