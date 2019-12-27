Short Interest in Wah Fu Education Group Ltd (NASDAQ:WAFU) Decreases By 57.4%

Wah Fu Education Group Ltd (NASDAQ:WAFU) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decrease of 57.4% from the November 28th total of 16,900 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 103,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wah Fu Education Group stock opened at $1.71 on Friday. Wah Fu Education Group has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $6.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.60.

Wah Fu Education Group Company Profile

Wah Fu Education Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online exam preparation services and related technology solutions in China. It operates in two segments, Online Education Services; and Technological Development and Operation Services. The Online Education Services segment offers online education platforms to institutions, such as universities and training institutions, and online course development service companies.

