Short Interest in Wellesley Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WEBK) Drops By 84.1%

Wellesley Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WEBK) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 84.1% from the November 28th total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Wellesley Bancorp by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Wellesley Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its position in Wellesley Bancorp by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 44,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 6,347 shares during the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wellesley Bancorp alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wellesley Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

WEBK opened at $45.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.63 million, a PE ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 0.74. Wellesley Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.74 and a 1-year high of $45.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.14.

Wellesley Bancorp (NASDAQ:WEBK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter. Wellesley Bancorp had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $7.87 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%.

Wellesley Bancorp Company Profile

Wellesley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Wellesley Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, non-profit organizations, small businesses, and other entities in eastern Massachusetts. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising negotiable order of withdrawal and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Wellesley Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wellesley Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.