Short Interest in Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) Declines By 20.9%

Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,400,000 shares, a drop of 20.9% from the November 28th total of 4,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of YNDX opened at $43.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.03, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.08. Yandex has a 12 month low of $26.71 and a 12 month high of $43.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $20.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $20.15. The firm had revenue of $45.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.44 billion. Yandex had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 10.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $18.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Yandex will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YNDX. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Yandex in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in Yandex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Yandex by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,634 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in Yandex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Yandex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. 65.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YNDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Yandex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $54.30 price objective on shares of Yandex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

