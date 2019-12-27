Short Interest in ZK International Group Co Ltd (NASDAQ:ZKIN) Increases By 19.4%

ZK International Group Co Ltd (NASDAQ:ZKIN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 59,700 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the November 28th total of 50,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 32,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Separately, ValuEngine raised ZK International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ZK International Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in ZK International Group Co Ltd (NASDAQ:ZKIN) by 90.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 353,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,837 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.14% of ZK International Group worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZKIN opened at $1.31 on Friday. ZK International Group has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $4.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.33.

ZK International Group Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells double-press thin-walled stainless steel, carbon steel, and single-press tubes and fittings in the People's Republic of China. The company offers steel strips, steel pipes, and light gauge stainless steel pipes, as well as pipe connections and fittings, such as couplings, adapters, unions, caps, plug pipes, elbows, three-way fittings, tees, cross, side-inlet elbows, wyes, reducers, bushings, pipe fasteners, and pipe flanges.

