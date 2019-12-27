SIBCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $618,478.00 (SIB)

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 27th. In the last week, SIBCoin has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. One SIBCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0342 or 0.00000466 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, BTC-Alpha, Cryptopia and Bittrex. SIBCoin has a total market capitalization of $618,478.00 and approximately $1,392.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7,331.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $127.95 or 0.01744408 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $207.75 or 0.02832407 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.74 or 0.00569070 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011284 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.63 or 0.00622045 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00061571 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00023631 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00382161 BTC.

About SIBCoin

SIBCoin (CRYPTO:SIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 18,090,207 coins. SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here. SIBCoin’s official website is sibcoin.money.

SIBCoin Coin Trading

SIBCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, Cryptopia, C-CEX, Livecoin, BTC-Alpha and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SIBCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SIBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

