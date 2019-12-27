Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNNA) Short Interest Up 95.6% in December

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNNA) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 483,800 shares, an increase of 95.6% from the November 28th total of 247,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

SNNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sienna Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Sienna Biopharmaceuticals to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. A.R.T. Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals by 84.5% during the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 32,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 14,954 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sienna Biopharmaceuticals by 152.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 24,480 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Sienna Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Sienna Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Sienna Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. 17.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.51. Sienna Biopharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $3.80.

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs in various therapeutic areas. It develops therapies in immunology and inflammation that target select pathways in tissues, such as skin. The company's lead product candidates include SNA-120, a first-in-class inhibitor of tropomyosin receptor kinase A, which is in a Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis and associated pruritus; and SNA-125, a topical dual Janus kinase 3 inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, and pruritus.

