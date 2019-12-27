Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.09 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) will post $3.09 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Signet Jewelers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.02. Signet Jewelers reported earnings of $3.96 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 22%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Signet Jewelers will report full year earnings of $3.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.12 to $3.31. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.21 to $3.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Signet Jewelers.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Signet Jewelers had a positive return on equity of 20.27% and a negative net margin of 3.09%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.06) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SIG shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on Signet Jewelers from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIG. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,822,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 112.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 769,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,892,000 after buying an additional 407,487 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 18.5% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 114,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after buying an additional 17,800 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 36.6% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 8,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 23.1% in the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 12,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:SIG traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.99. 1,344,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,186,551. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 2.12. Signet Jewelers has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $37.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.81.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 02, 2019, it operated 3,334 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

See Also: Balance Sheet

