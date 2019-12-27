Silent Notary (SNTR) Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Silent Notary (CURRENCY:SNTR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 27th. Silent Notary has a total market cap of $198,920.00 and approximately $34,637.00 worth of Silent Notary was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Silent Notary has traded 16.4% higher against the dollar. One Silent Notary token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit, DEx.top and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013701 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00184987 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $91.99 or 0.01253341 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000629 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025623 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00120262 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Silent Notary Token Profile

Silent Notary’s genesis date was November 9th, 2017. Silent Notary’s total supply is 186,462,812,051 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,470,521,339 tokens. Silent Notary’s official website is silentnotary.com. The Reddit community for Silent Notary is /r/SilentNotary and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Silent Notary’s official Twitter account is @SilentNotary and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Silent Notary

Silent Notary can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, Hotbit, DEx.top, DDEX, IDEX, Bilaxy and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Silent Notary directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Silent Notary should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Silent Notary using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

