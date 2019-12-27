SilverSun Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SSNT) Short Interest Down 53.1% in December

SilverSun Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SSNT) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a drop of 53.1% from the November 28th total of 9,800 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 26,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ SSNT traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,138. SilverSun Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $8.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Get SilverSun Technologies alerts:

SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.11 million during the quarter. SilverSun Technologies had a net margin of 22.89% and a negative return on equity of 25.80%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SilverSun Technologies stock. Bard Associates Inc. raised its stake in SilverSun Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SSNT) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 226,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. owned approximately 5.03% of SilverSun Technologies worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SSNT. ValuEngine upgraded SilverSun Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. TheStreet cut SilverSun Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

SilverSun Technologies Company Profile

SilverSun Technologies, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company. The company resells enterprise resource planning software for the financial accounting requirements, as well as offers training, technical support, and professional services. The company also publishes and markets MAPADOC, an electronic data interchange software through a network of resellers.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SilverSun Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverSun Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.