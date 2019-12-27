Silverway Price Reaches $0.45 on Exchanges (SLV)

Silverway (CURRENCY:SLV) traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. During the last week, Silverway has traded 30.6% lower against the US dollar. Silverway has a market cap of $45.17 million and $2.31 million worth of Silverway was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Silverway token can currently be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00006158 BTC on exchanges including BitMart, Coinsbit and CoinLim.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7,331.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $207.75 or 0.02832407 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003407 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001710 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.20 or 0.00548024 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005809 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002500 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) is a token. Silverway’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Silverway’s official message board is medium.com/silverwayplatform. Silverway’s official website is silverway.io. Silverway’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Silverway can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, Coinsbit and CoinLim. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Silverway directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Silverway should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Silverway using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

