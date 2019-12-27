Single Collateral DAI Market Cap Reaches $42.36 Million (SAI)

Single Collateral DAI (CURRENCY:SAI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. During the last seven days, Single Collateral DAI has traded 2% higher against the dollar. One Single Collateral DAI token can now be purchased for approximately $1.02 or 0.00013816 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Single Collateral DAI has a total market capitalization of $42.36 million and $519,180.00 worth of Single Collateral DAI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00038345 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $433.88 or 0.05884031 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00029665 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00036044 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001910 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00023544 BTC.

Single Collateral DAI Token Profile

Single Collateral DAI (CRYPTO:SAI) is a token. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. Single Collateral DAI ‘s total supply is 41,610,761 tokens. The official message board for Single Collateral DAI is medium.com/@MakerDAO. The official website for Single Collateral DAI is www.makerdao.com. Single Collateral DAI ‘s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO.

Buying and Selling Single Collateral DAI

Single Collateral DAI can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Single Collateral DAI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Single Collateral DAI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Single Collateral DAI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

