SingularityNET Reaches Market Cap of $9.06 Million (AGI)

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $9.06 million and $396,481.00 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0168 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, IDEX, Liqui and Tidex. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013783 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00182318 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.63 or 0.01227884 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00026387 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00119074 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET’s launch date was December 15th, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 539,673,260 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

SingularityNET can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Binance, Kucoin, DragonEX, IDEX, Ethfinex and Liqui. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

