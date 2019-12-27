Sirius XM Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 15,484 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 979% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,435 call options.

In other news, EVP Patrick L. Donnelly sold 396,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $2,780,831.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 353,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,477,460.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 231,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total transaction of $1,570,585.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 945,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,402,659.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,168,885 shares of company stock worth $21,820,069 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 533.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 4,541 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the third quarter worth $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the third quarter worth $47,000. 17.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SIRI traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.14. 352,059 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,701,284. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.02. Sirius XM has a 12-month low of $5.23 and a 12-month high of $7.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.63, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.33.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 129.67% and a net margin of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Sirius XM’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Sirius XM will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.0133 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. This is an increase from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 19.23%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SIRI shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $7.50 price target on Sirius XM and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.54.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

