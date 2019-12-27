Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $286.62 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) will post $286.62 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $274.70 million and the highest is $300.26 million. Six Flags Entertainment posted sales of $269.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will report full-year sales of $1.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.56 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Six Flags Entertainment.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $621.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.90 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 18.02%. Six Flags Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.16 EPS.

SIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Friday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.13.

Shares of SIX opened at $45.59 on Friday. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $64.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Six Flags Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.79%.

In related news, Director Jon L. Luther purchased 2,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.88 per share, for a total transaction of $99,789.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 63,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,571.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mike Spanos purchased 10,950 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.73 per share, with a total value of $500,743.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,743.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 18,787 shares of company stock valued at $850,397. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. BB&T Securities LLC increased its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 1.5% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 36,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 14.1% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 26,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 3,222 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,816,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 48.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 3,943 shares during the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

