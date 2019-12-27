SIX One Day Trading Volume Hits $287,664.00 (SIX)

SIX (CURRENCY:SIX) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One SIX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0129 or 0.00000176 BTC on exchanges including Liquid, Stellarport and Coinsuper. SIX has a total market capitalization of $3.53 million and $287,664.00 worth of SIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SIX has traded 11.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013702 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00184598 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $92.08 or 0.01255048 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000628 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025702 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00120062 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About SIX

SIX’s total supply is 999,999,970 tokens and its circulating supply is 273,776,596 tokens. SIX’s official Twitter account is @theSIXnetwork. The official message board for SIX is medium.com/six-network?&&. SIX’s official website is six.network.

SIX Token Trading

SIX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, Coinsuper and Stellarport. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SIX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

