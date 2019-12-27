SIX (SIX) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.17 Million

SIX (CURRENCY:SIX) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. One SIX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0116 or 0.00000159 BTC on exchanges including Liquid, Coinsuper and Stellarport. SIX has a market capitalization of $3.17 million and approximately $494,547.00 worth of SIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SIX has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013790 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00183526 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.15 or 0.01219262 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00026243 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00119584 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About SIX

SIX’s total supply is 999,999,970 tokens and its circulating supply is 273,776,596 tokens. SIX’s official message board is medium.com/six-network?&&. SIX’s official Twitter account is @theSIXnetwork. SIX’s official website is six.network.

SIX Token Trading

SIX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellarport, Coinsuper and Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SIX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

