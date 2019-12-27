SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) Short Interest Update

SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 13,440,000 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the November 28th total of 16,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SLM shares. ValuEngine upgraded SLM from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of SLM from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in SLM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $278,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of SLM by 85.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,314 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SLM by 59.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 189,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 70,848 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 38.0% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 1,700,605 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,530,000 after purchasing an additional 468,343 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 78.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 221,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 97,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SLM traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.06. 1,160,594 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,839,805. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. SLM has a 52 week low of $7.76 and a 52 week high of $11.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.92.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. SLM had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The business had revenue of $405.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that SLM will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.21%.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

