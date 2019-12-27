SmartCash (SMART) Market Capitalization Tops $2.54 Million

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. SmartCash has a market capitalization of $2.54 million and approximately $13,494.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SmartCash has traded down 16.1% against the US dollar. One SmartCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Braziliex, HitBTC and CoinBene.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7,267.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $126.49 or 0.01742150 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $201.76 or 0.02778702 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $41.08 or 0.00565712 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011375 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.25 or 0.00623252 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00061468 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00022991 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.64 or 0.00380655 BTC.

About SmartCash

SmartCash (CRYPTO:SMART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. The official message board for SmartCash is forum.smartcash.cc. SmartCash’s official website is smartcash.cc. SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SmartCash

SmartCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange, CoinBene, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, Braziliex, HitBTC and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SmartCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

