SmartFinancial Inc (NASDAQ:SMBK) Short Interest Up 18.7% in December

SmartFinancial Inc (NASDAQ:SMBK) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 51,500 shares, a growth of 18.7% from the November 28th total of 43,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, Director Clifton N. Miller sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $308,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,424,371.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMBK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SmartFinancial by 194.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 5,462 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 150,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after acquiring an additional 20,084 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 125,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 5,712 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SmartFinancial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $325,000. 40.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on SMBK shares. ValuEngine cut shares of SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. DA Davidson upgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of SmartFinancial in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

SmartFinancial stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.35. 536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,544. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.32 million, a PE ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.75. SmartFinancial has a fifty-two week low of $16.71 and a fifty-two week high of $23.99.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $23.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 million. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 21.46%. As a group, equities analysts expect that SmartFinancial will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 20th. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.90%.

About SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

