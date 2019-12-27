Social Send (SEND) Price Hits $0.0026 on Major Exchanges

Social Send (CURRENCY:SEND) traded up 25.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. In the last week, Social Send has traded 14.8% higher against the US dollar. Social Send has a total market capitalization of $134,819.00 and approximately $33.00 worth of Social Send was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Social Send coin can now be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00009848 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003062 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006040 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000073 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Social Send Coin Profile

Social Send (CRYPTO:SEND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. Social Send’s total supply is 52,722,911 coins. The official website for Social Send is socialsend.io. The Reddit community for Social Send is /r/SocialSend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Social Send’s official Twitter account is @SocialSendCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Social Send Coin Trading

Social Send can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Social Send directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Social Send should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Social Send using one of the exchanges listed above.

