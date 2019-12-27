Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.50.

SQM has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

Get Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the period. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SQM stock traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.86. 59,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 840,360. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile has a 1-year low of $22.71 and a 1-year high of $45.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.50.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $473.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.65 million. Equities research analysts expect that Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, industrial chemicals, potassium, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty mixes, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

Recommended Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.