Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,200,000 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the November 28th total of 5,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 812,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SQM. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 7.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,325,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,242,000 after purchasing an additional 91,298 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 933,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,042,000 after acquiring an additional 178,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 881,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,497,000 after acquiring an additional 113,235 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 762,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,707,000 after acquiring an additional 124,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 10.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 664,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,674,000 after acquiring an additional 61,276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SQM traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,041,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,998. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.11. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile has a one year low of $22.71 and a one year high of $45.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $473.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.65 million. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 15.70%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

SQM has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, industrial chemicals, potassium, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty mixes, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

