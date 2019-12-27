Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Short Interest Update

Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 277,800 shares, a growth of 42.2% from the November 28th total of 195,300 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

SLRC traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.70. 57,728 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,629. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.56. Solar Capital has a 52 week low of $19.05 and a 52 week high of $21.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $878.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. Solar Capital had a net margin of 43.03% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $39.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.33 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Solar Capital will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.92%. Solar Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.66%.

In related news, Director Steven Hochberg sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total value of $308,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Guy Talarico purchased 7,150 shares of Solar Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.86 per share, with a total value of $149,149.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,399.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Solar Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Solar Capital by 4,820.7% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Solar Capital by 26.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solar Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC bought a new position in Solar Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SLRC shares. BidaskClub raised Solar Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Solar Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Solar Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.63.

About Solar Capital

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

