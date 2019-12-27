SolarCoin Market Cap Reaches $827,415.00 (SLR)

SolarCoin (CURRENCY:SLR) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. One SolarCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0148 or 0.00000201 BTC on popular exchanges including Lykke Exchange, Livecoin, Bittrex and CoinExchange. During the last week, SolarCoin has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar. SolarCoin has a total market capitalization of $827,415.00 and $226.00 worth of SolarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.74 or 0.00569070 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011284 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000051 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00009865 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000484 BTC.

About SolarCoin

SolarCoin (SLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2014. SolarCoin’s total supply is 98,034,888,919 coins and its circulating supply is 56,030,273 coins. The Reddit community for SolarCoin is /r/SolarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SolarCoin’s official Twitter account is @SolarCoin_SLR. The official website for SolarCoin is solarcoin.org.

Buying and Selling SolarCoin

SolarCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Lykke Exchange, CoinExchange and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SolarCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SolarCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SolarCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

