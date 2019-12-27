Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) Short Interest Update

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,400,000 shares, a growth of 48.8% from the November 28th total of 4,300,000 shares. Currently, 20.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 455,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.0 days.

In related news, Director Edgar R. Jr. Giesinger acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.68 per share, with a total value of $116,800.00. Insiders own 14.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOI. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 10,121.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 932,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,518,000 after purchasing an additional 923,671 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter valued at $306,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,336,000. 66.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SOI stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.28. 249,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $694.77 million, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.68. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $10.24 and a 12 month high of $19.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.09.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 21.12%. The company had revenue of $59.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is an increase from Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.85%.

SOI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Imperial Capital lowered their target price on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $15.00 target price on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen set a $16.00 price target on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.75.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

