Solaris (XLR) Price Tops $0.20

Solaris (CURRENCY:XLR) traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 27th. Solaris has a market capitalization of $348,253.00 and approximately $1,281.00 worth of Solaris was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Solaris coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00002717 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, Kucoin, OOOBTC and Cryptohub. Over the last week, Solaris has traded down 21.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000308 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 40% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Solaris Profile

Solaris is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 17th, 2017. Solaris’ total supply is 1,758,127 coins. Solaris’ official website is solariscoin.com. Solaris’ official Twitter account is @SolarisCoin. The Reddit community for Solaris is /r/solarisxlr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Solaris Coin Trading

Solaris can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, CryptoBridge, OOOBTC, Cryptohub and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solaris directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solaris should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Solaris using one of the exchanges listed above.

